Do a declutter for BallymenaBarnardos

The charity’s store in the town will be delighted to receive any good quality toys, in full working order and complete, as well as good quality winter jumpers, coats and other warm clothes and footwear for children, menswear and ladieswear. In addition to pre-loved quality toys, the charity is also keen to receive donations of unused toys and games, which often prove popular in the run up to Christmas when customers are looking for presents at reasonable prices.

Paula Flood, Area Business Manager for Barnardo’s Retail in NI said: “With preparations for Christmas getting underway, this is the time of year many people need to make space for new toys and gifts, so we are asking them to keep Barnardo’s in mind and donate any of their good quality pre-loved toys, or clothes, to our charity’s shops. It’s a great way to clear out any toys or clothes your children and grandchildren no longer play with or wear, as well as any pre-loved clothes you are not wearing. We’re particularly keen to receive any ‘winter woolly’ type items that we can sell over the coming months. The donated items will help to raise funds for work carried out to support local children and families who need a little bit of extra help.” Any donations will be gladly received at your local Barnardo’s store