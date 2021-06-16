Do you want to be a Moy Park apprentice?

The four-year programme will provide apprentices with mentorship support and access to additional learning and development schemes with Moy Park’s engineering team.

The class-based curriculum, developed in partnership with local colleges and training partners, includes modules on the latest technical trends and engineering advancements as well as problem solving techniques.

Nicola Hayward, Early Careers and Apprenticeship Manager at Moy Park said the programme is a great way for young people to excel in a high growth area.

Stephen Spence, an engineering apprentice at Moy Park, supervised by Moy Park trainer, Jason Craig.

She said: “The food industry has some of the most innovative engineering equipment available and our apprenticeship programme equips young people with invaluable practical skills to thrive in this ever-evolving sector.

“Our students also receive extensive mentorship support and hands-on, practical learning experiences, all while benefiting from Moy Park’s additional workplace learning and reward schemes. Apprentices form an integral part of our business, bringing fresh ideas and perspectives which is essential to our position at the forefront of cutting-edge food innovation.

“With over 20 places up for grabs, we look forward to welcoming new recruits in the coming months.”