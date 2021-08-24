Documentary on Ballymena music scene brings summer of sound to a close

It features live performances and footage from the best-known venues which have hosted global names over the years.

The film, which is available to watch on YouTube, was shot by filmmaker Stephen Reid of Grafters Media, and gives a snapshot of Ballymena at its best.

Local soul sensation Amanda St John gives a lovely stripped back performance of her track Bring Me from the Atrium of the Braid Arts Centre, while discussing her journey to success with her latest album, “Muscle Shoals Sessions” recorded at Fame Recording Studios, Alabama.

Amanda St John and Joe Rocks, Arts and Events Officer with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, pictured in The Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena

Blues Taxi, who are back playing together again, give a storming rendition of the Albert Collins blues standard If You Love Me (like you say).

One of the most exciting live acts on the local music scene, the band formerly known as Taxi enjoyed success in the 60s and 70s, supporting bands like Thin Lizzy, Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac and John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, congratulated all those involved with celebrating the local music scene: “We have a wealth of talent in the arts and music, right across the Borough, and I am delighted to see live events taking place again.

“Music has provided a real sense of joy to people throughout history, but never more so than during the past year when it helped to keep our spirits up when times were difficult. Congratulations to all those involved in delivering a variety of events, both virtual and in-person, this year. Here’s to brighter days ahead for us all!”