Economic prosperity now just a click away

The website – www.investmideastantrim.com – sets out to investors the borough’s compelling proposition as a destination in which to live, work, learn, visit and invest in. It includes information on major investment sites and opportunities, as well as details of wider economic initiatives, such as BuySupplyNI, a purpose-built Northern Ireland portal which is helping to strengthen the local supply chain, identifying locally based innovative suppliers that can respond to the needs of buyers across the province.

Mayor Peter Johnston, said: “As an ambitious, forward-thinking and well-connected region we are primed for economic growth and international investment. Mid and East Antrim is a key partner in the transformational £1bn Belfast Region City Deal, and we are determined to make sure our economy has everything it needs in place to grow.”

The focus on investment locally has been further enhanced with Graham Whitehurst’s reappointment for a second term as chair of the Council’s Manufacturing Task Force. Mr Whitehurst, previously plant manager for Michelin and operations director for Wrightbus, said:

Cllr Timothy Gaston, Graham Whitehurst, Chair of MTF and Mayor Cllr Peter Johnston launching the Invest MEA website.

“Mid and East Antrim is already home to several of Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing firms and to numerous successful global companies and local businesses which are thriving and growing. This presents a compelling investment proposition to investors. Coupling that with our long-term vision to establish a hydrogen hub in the borough as part of the government’s wider green energy revolution, we already have a strong track record of attracting international companies, which continue to expand their footprint in the area, reflecting our globally competitive, talent-driven value proposition.”