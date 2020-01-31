Emergency services tasked to injured man on Co Antrim beach

The Coastguard helicopter transferred a man with a head injury to hospital after he was recovered on a beach near Cushendall earlier today.

Detailing the incident in a post on social media, a Portmuck Coastguard spokesperson said: “Portmuck Coastguard along with Larne and Ballycastle teams were paged today at 12.15pm to recover a man with a head injury on the beach near Cushendall.

“The casualty was winched and transferred by the Coastguard Helicopter to hospital. Also in attendance were NIAS and the Air Ambulance.”

There are no further details at this time.