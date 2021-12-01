Emma’s making an impact as a Habitat ReStore volunteer

Habitat ReStore enables local people to improve their homes at low-cost, diverts tons of reusable waste from landfill, and supports people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to learn new skills.

Habitat ReStore is based at Bridge Park, Larne Road in Ballymena and stocks donated new and used building and home improvement materials, including bathrooms, kitchens and plumbing supplies.

Ballymena woman Emma Patterson has volunteered in ReStore for almost two years.

Emma Patterson, volunteer at Habitat Restore Ballymena, with volunteer supervisor Joe Lyttle

Emma said, “I started volunteering in ReStore to push myself out of my comfort zone. Now, over a year later, I feel like I can do anything!

“I have been so supported by the staff and volunteers in ReStore Ballymena, I’ve even got a part-time job thanks to the experience I’ve gained from volunteering.

“Even though I now have a job, I’m still going to volunteer in Habitat ReStore, I know it makes a big difference to the Ballymena community.”

Volunteers usually help out for a shift of four hours every week. Tasks vary from customer service and administration to fixing donated items and helping with collections in the lorry.

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat for Humanity Ireland said, “We so much appreciate all that volunteers like Emma bring to our work. We believe that everyone has something to give and something to gain in building community and we see that happen at ReStore; people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities work as a team.”

If you have a few hours to spare each week and want to help the local community, Ballymena Restore would love to hear from you.

Apply online at www.habitatni.co.uk/restore or call the store at 028 2565 3243.