“Encouraging progress” on Capital Plan - Mayor

The Mayor said: “I am pleased to note such encouraging progress across a diverse portfolio of projects throughout Mid and East Antrim – all of which will have a very welcome and positive impact on our citizens and visitors to the borough in the years to come. Whilst Council has continued to prioritise the delivery of a wide range of support initiatives to help local businesses and citizens navigate their way through, and out of, the pandemic, we have not lost our focus on realising the ambitions set out in our Capital Plan. Our Capital Plan is critical to driving Council’s ongoing investment in creating best-in-class infrastructure and amenities for the citizens of Mid and East Antrim, and attractions that will drive increased tourism footfall into the borough in in the future. I very much look forward to seeing each of the projects in our Capital Plan come to fruition over the next four years, and to realising the economic recovery, growth and prosperity they will support within the borough for many years.”