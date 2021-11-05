Film starring Ballymena boy to go on ‘local’ NI tour

Filmed and set in Northern Ireland, Nowhere Special is a beautifully heartfelt drama, written and directed by award winning Italian filmmaker Uberto Pasolini, starring James Norton as a single Belfast father and introducing Daniel Lamont from Ballymena, as Michael his son.

Daniel now aged seven has just been nominated for a prestigious British Independent Film Award (BIFA) today for his breakthrough performance in Nowhere Special.

FHNI is part of the BFI Film Audience Network, a UK wide project to ensure that the greatest choice of film is available to diverse audiences across Northern Ireland. The initiative is supported through National Lottery funding, distributed by the British Film Institute.

Daniel Lamont, star of Nowhere Special is pictured in his hometown of Ballymena outside The Braid, which along with ten other venues across Northern Ireland will be showing Nowhere Special as part of FHNI’s Collective tour this November and December.

Eleven community cinemas will be showing Nowhere Special as part of this FHNI Collective Tour which will run across Northern Ireland starting on November 11 in Belfast and ending on December 9.

It will be screened locally at the Braid Film Theatre in Ballymena on Saturday, December 4

Uberto Pasolini, Director, Nowhere Special said: “Filming Nowhere Special in Northern Ireland was one of the highlights of my 35 years of filmmaking. The quality of the crew, the brilliance of the Northern Irish actors, the welcome we received everywhere during our shoot, and of course the amazing talents of Daniel and James enabled us to achieve what on paper appeared impossible, an honest yet moving portrait of a very special relationship, a love story between a young father and his very small boy growing through the most difficult circumstances. It is with great pride that we share our journey with your audiences.”