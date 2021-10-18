Frightful fun for all this Hallowe’en at People’s Park

The free event, organised by Mid and East Antrim Council, will thrill and chill with a packed programme of spooktacular activities for your little monsters to enjoy, with a huge walking dragon, fire juggling display, a fancy dress competition, a kiddies funfair, live music from The VIPs and a spooky illumination trail.

You can sink your fangs into some sweet treats or tasty hot food to beat those Halloween hunger pangs, while the fun and festivities will finish with a fangtastic fireworks finale at 8.15pm.

Outdoor areas including the brand new play equipment will be accessible during the event and there will be a free kiddies fun fair. Or, follow the extended spooky illumination trail throughout the park.

People’s Park, Ballymena, will host one of the scariest nights of the year on Friday, October 29

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, encouraged everyone to join in the fun: “It is a great delight for us to be able to safely welcome our community to events this year and the Hallowena celebrations are always among the most popular on Council’s entertainment programme. There is literally something for ghosts and goblins of all ages to enjoy on Friday 29 October in the stunning People’s Park in Ballymena, and I am really excited about the evening. I am privileged to welcome everyone in our community to the park for some spooktacular fun, and I encourage those attending to observe the necessary public health guidelines so that we can protect ourselves and those around us.”

There are over 2000 off-street car park spaces within a 10-minute walk of People’s Park. Parking for blue badge holders is available from 6pm at the People’s Park council car park off the Ballymoney Road.

To help with a safe set-up of the site People’s Park will be closed to all members of the public on October 29 until the event starts at 6pm.