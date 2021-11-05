Frosses Road crash victim named

Police have named the woman who died following a road traffic collision on the Frosses Road, Ballymoney, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, November 4) as Aurelia Kelly.

Aurelia, aged 54, was from Ballymena.

Inspector Watt said: “The incident, which involved a car and a lorry, took place at around 2.50pm on Thursday afternoon, 4 November. Aurelia, who was the driver of the car, sadly died at the scene.