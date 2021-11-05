Frosses Road crash victim named
Police have named the woman who died following a road traffic collision on the Frosses Road, Ballymoney, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, November 4) as Aurelia Kelly.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 2:00 pm
Aurelia, aged 54, was from Ballymena.
Inspector Watt said: “The incident, which involved a car and a lorry, took place at around 2.50pm on Thursday afternoon, 4 November. Aurelia, who was the driver of the car, sadly died at the scene.
“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 993 of 04/11/21.”