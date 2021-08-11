Gallaher Trust aids Habitat for Humanity NI Project

As part of their work, Habitat for Humanity NI has established four ReStores across Northern Ireland, including one in Ballymena’s Bridge Retail Park. ReStore sells donated, new and used, building and home improvement materials to help thousands of families redecorate their homes at a low cost.

The Ballymena store, which opened in 2015, currently has three employees and is supported by 50 volunteers. Some of these volunteers are trained through a ‘Buddy Scheme,’ which means they can help others who come to ReStore for extra support including those with mental health challenges or learning difficulties.

Spending £50,000 per annum until 2024, The Gallaher Trust’s funding will see 300 volunteers receiving broader training and support, 225 volunteers will receive Open College Network (OCN) accredited training and through Pathways to Employment, 60 volunteers will secure a job.

Pictured outside Habitat for Humanity NI’s ReStore in Ballymena are, from left, Isobel Kerr, Restore Manager, James Perry MBE, member of The Gallaher Trust and Jenny Williams, CEO of Habitat for Humanity NI.

The project will also require a Volunteer Co-Ordinator, who will be responsible for expanding stakeholder engagement and deepening the positive impact for those who join ReStore.

“We are delighted to support such a worthy project that is doing some fantastic work right here in Ballymena,” said Ian Paisley, MP, Chairman of The Gallaher Trust, which is a registered charity. Our main mission is to work alongside delivery partners who are creating jobs, developing skills and assisting those from disadvantaged backgrounds in the wider Ballymena area and by supporting Habitat for Humanity NI’s Building Impact project, we’re ticking all those boxes.”

James Perry MBE, member of The Gallaher Trust’s Board of Trustees added: “This project will not only help individuals and families in need, but it will also improve the skills and job prospects of the volunteers who give so kindly of their time. We are proud to issue our support to an organisation that gives so much to those within the Ballymena community.”