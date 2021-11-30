Gallaher Trust helps women to ‘reconnect’

This comes in the same year that latest Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) figures show the highest rate of domestic abuse crime since records began in 2004/2005. During the 2020/2021 financial year, there were a total of 19,036 domestic abuse crimes recorded in Northern Ireland, which is an increase of 408 on the previous year.

The Reconnect Project aims to improve confidence, develop self-esteem and reduce isolation enabling those who have been affected by domestic violence to develop new skills and to reintegrate into their local and wider communities.

The project also provides a forum for women to share their experiences and be a part of two significant initiatives, the ‘White Ribbon’ anthem and ‘Hear Her Voice’ where women have shared their lived experiences to influence policy, legislation and change.

The Gallaher Trust has committed funding towards Women’s Aid ABCLN’s Reconnect Project. Mark Nodder OBE, a member of The Gallaher Trust’s Board of Trustees is pictured alongside Women’s Aid ABCLN’s Reconnect Project Worker, Bronagh O’Boyle.

Speaking about the project, Mark Nodder OBE, a member of The Gallaher Trust’s Board of Trustees said: “We are delighted to support Women’s Aid ABCLN’s Reconnect Project which is doing essential work with those affected by domestic abuse in our community. The ‘White Ribbon’ anthem is an incredibly moving song which allows women affected by domestic abuse to tell their story in a very creative way. Similarly, the ‘Hear Her Voice’ initiative is empowering women to express their experiences and influence real change in terms of policy and legislation.