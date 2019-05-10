Gerry celebrates 40 years of trading at Larne market

Larne market’s longest standing trader has no intention of hanging up his apron after reaching a significant milestone.

Gerry McNabb is celebrating a momentous 40th year trading in both Larne and Ballymena, where he is known affectionately as ‘Gerry the Fish Man’.

Gerry, a father of six and grandfather to 17 grandchildren, has seen many changes in the trade over the last four decades.

The Ardglass man said that he has thoroughly enjoyed his 40 years operating at Larne market and looks forward to his weekly chats with his regulars from the town and the neighbouring villages.

Asking that a special thanks be passed on to those loyal customers who have supported him and his family over the years, Gerry added he doesn’t plan on calling time on his role soon though and says he intends to keep trading within Mid and East Antrim’s markets for many years to come.

The outgoing Mayor of the borough, Lindsay Millar, recently met Gerry to recognise his contribution to the sector.

Ms Millar said: “Weekly markets are a special feature across all of our main towns in Mid and East Antrim.

“They are somewhere for local people to come to support local entrepreneurs, small businesses and craftspeople.

“They also provide opportunities to sample a range of wonderful local produce and connect with the local community.”

Council went on to extend an invitation to the community to call in to see Gerry and a wealth of other traders at one of Mid and East Antrim’s weekly markets on the following days:

Larne Market Yard, every Wednesday from 8am to 1pm

Carrickfergus Joymount car park, every Thursday from 8am to 2pm

Ballymena Seven Towers Leisure Centre car park, every Saturday from 7am to 2pm.

Each market offers a wide variety of goods - from household products, plants, clothing and giftware to a range of local food produce.

If you would be interested in trading at any Mid and East Antrim Borough’s markets contact:

Claire.duddy@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or tel 028 9335 8279.