Gospel Bus makes a life-saving donation to McCool’s Centra

On that late summer morning the Lettercreeve man suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

Had it not been for his quick-thinking son, Daniel, who administered CPR and later the life-saving work carried out by the staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, Ricky would almost certain be gone.

Upon his recovery, Ricky and the other members of the Gospel Bus Ministry team decided to raise funds for the purchase of a defibrillator which has the potential to save another person’s life.

Ricky and Joyce Bell of The Gospel Bus Ministry pictured with Peter McCool (centre) at the handover of the defibrilator at McCool’s Centra store on the Antrim Road, Ballymena.

Donations were quick to roll in and the machine has now been placed to McCool’s Centra store on the Antrim Road, Ballymena.

As he handed over the life-saving equipment, Ricky said: “After my Cardiac Arrest I realised the importance of speed of response.

“I want to thank everyone who donated towards the purchase of the defibrillator. Hopefully, it will be used to save many lives.”

Accepting the delivery of this precious cargo, a delighted Peter McCool said: “We are delighted to host the latest defibrillator. Knowing what happened to Richard, you never know who or when we could be in need of it.”

“We are at the heart of the community and believe passionately in serving that community as we have been for the last 22 years.

“We hope and pray that it is never needed, but it could be a lifesaver to someone.”

The Gospel Bus Ministry started up in June 2006, when Ricky and Joyce Bell felt the Lord calling them to reach out into their community where they lived. It includes childrens work, counselling those with addictions and work with the homeless.