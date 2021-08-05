Green light for over 130 new homes at St Patrick’s Barracks site
Almost 140 new homes have been given the green light for the former St Patrick’s Barracks site in Ballymena, writes Michelle Weir (Local Democracy Reporter).
A planning application for 136 social housing and affordable properties was given the go-ahead at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday morning.
The new properties will be comprised of 104 detached and semi-detached houses and 32 apartments in four blocks. Access will be provided at Demesne Avenue and a new northern link road with a play area at the Demesne Avenue entrance.
The £20m development by Radius Housing has been proposed at the site which was left vacant by the Royal Irish Regiment and forms a key part of the wider St Patrick’s Barracks “masterplan”.
One objection to the proposal was received in relation to the need for social housing, impact on local services and “insufficient” public consultation.
The meeting heard that the council would incur the cost of drainage.
The housing development is part of a regeneration plan for the overall site which will include a new leisure centre.
Commenting on the project previously, Anita Conway, Director of Development at Radius Housing, said: “Radius Housing is delighted to be involved in this large housing led strategic project which we believe will positively benefit the Ballymena community and beyond.”
Half of the housing cost will be funded by the Department for Communities and the remainder through private finance raised by Radius.
The scheme is part of the NI Executive’s draft Programme for Government Shared Housing Programme ‘Housing for All’.
Radius Housing, which manages more than 13,000 homes in Northern Ireland and aims to construct more than 400 new social and affordable homes every year.