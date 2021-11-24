Have your say on the future of our high streets at evidence workshop

The Task Force, which is co-chaired by the Junior Ministers, has the long-term vision of rejuvenating our high streets and creating thriving, sustainable city, town and village centres. As part of an ongoing public engagement process to inform its work, the Task Force has issued a call for evidence and wants to hear the views and experiences of all stakeholders, including business and community representatives.

A series of engagement workshops have been arranged in various locations, with the next workshop scheduled to take place at the Adair Arms in Ballymena on Wednesday, December 1, from 6-8pm with doors open from 5.30pm.

Junior Minister Middleton said: “The High Street Task Force has a longer-term focus on addressing the many challenges facing our high streets and transforming them in response to fundamental societal and economic changes. However, this will only be possible with buy-in from a broad range of stakeholders.

“The call for evidence and engagement workshops provide important opportunities for everyone to have their say.

“I urge business owners, community representatives and anyone else who has an interest in the future of our city, town and village centres to attend one of the workshops and to make their views known.

“It is vital that we hear from as broad a spectrum of stakeholders as possible. Everyone who shares their views about the challenges facing their local high street and potential opportunities for transformation will be helping to inform the work of the Task Force going forward.”

Junior Minister Kearney said: “Every voice matters in this Call for Evidence and I encourage as many people as possible to share your views, be part of the conversation that will help our high streets to thrive for the benefit of all.”

To register your interest in attending the Ballymena workshop, email the High Street Task Force at: [email protected]