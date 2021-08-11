Housing Executive launches 2021 Rural Awards with new categories

This year’s competition will once again focus on rural groups and extraordinary individuals and volunteers who have helped with the ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Five awards can be scooped this year, including; the Rural Community Spirit Award, Cleaner and Greener Award, the Community Champion Award, the Young Volunteer Award and the Budding Rural Photographer Award.

Sinead Collins, NIHE Rural and Regeneration Manager, said she is delighted to launch this year’s awards, while welcoming new exciting categories, aimed specifically for young people. The Rural Community Spirit award is open to all community groups based in rural areas across Northern Ireland, and the Community Champion award is open to extraordinary individuals nominated by the rural community group they represent. A £1,000 prize is up for grabs for the winners of the Community Spirit and Cleaner and Greener Award. Groups of the Community Champions will receive £500 and the Community Champion will receive a plaque. Winners of the new Young Volunteer and Budding Rural Photographer Award will be presented with new Apple IPads. There are two categories for North and South Region with the Community Spirit, Cleaner and Greener Community Champion Awards. This year’s new Young Volunteer Award and Budding Rural Photographer award also has two age categories ranging from ages 7-14 and 14-18.