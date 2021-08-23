Improvements for roads in Kells

The scheme will be completed in two stages and extends approximately 1.5 kilometres from the junction of Ferniskey Road/Main Street south along Steeple Road. It is expected to be completed by Friday, October 8.

Minister Mallon said: This scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come.”

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to introduce the following full road closures:

Phase 1 - Steeple Road from Ferniskey Road junction for approximately 1.5km southwards.

From Monday, August 23 until Monday, September 13 (Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm). During these times a diversion will be in operation via Ferniskey Road, A26 Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena Road, Stiles Way and Steeple Road (and vice-versa)

Phase 2 – Ferniskey Road from Main Street to Steeple Road junction.