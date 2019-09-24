Ireland’s oldest woman Maud Nicholl laid to rest in Ballymena

The funeral of a Co Antrim pensioner thought to be the oldest woman on the island of Ireland was held today.

Maud Nicholl from Ballymena, who celebrated her 110th birthday two months ago, passed away peacefully at Glenkeen Nursing Home in Randalstown last Thursday. Mourners gathered to pay their respects at Alan Francey’s Funeral Church in Ballymena, followed by internment in Ballymena Cemetery.

Born on July 3, 1909, Ms Nicholl was approaching age three when the Titanic sank in April 1912, five at commencement of the Great War in August 1914, and was a woman of 30 when World War II was declared in September 1939.

At her birthday in Glenkeen earlier this year, the supercentenarian was toasted by care staff, friends, politicians, ministers and family.

Neither Ms Nicholl, who lived at home until a fall last year, nor her only sibling, her late brother Joe, had children so her nearest living relative that day was Maureen Luke, 82, her first cousin once removed, who also lives in Glenkeen.

Deputy mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Beth Adger, a former neighbour and friend of Ms Nicholl, said: “She was such a good Christian lady, full of joy. We all loved her.

“She died peacefully, just went to sleep. A nice way to go.”