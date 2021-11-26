It’s ‘the Big Jab Weekend’ for 12-17 year-olds in Ballymena

On Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28, the Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena will open from 9am – 5pm (closed 12.30-1pm) to offer Pfizer vaccines to those aged 12-17.

The dedicated weekend is part of a regional drive to increase vaccination rates in this age group.

First doses are available to those aged 12-17. Anyone under the age of 16 will need to bring a completed consent form or be accompanied by an adult. Consent forms have been issued through schools.

Second doses for those aged 16-17 are also available if it has been at least 12 weeks after your first dose.

Everyone should bring personal ID.

Walk in slots are provided both days depending on the capacity in the centre – once capacity is reached, the centre must close so those considering attending are asked to come as early as possible.