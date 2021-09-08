Jake’s off on the journey of a lifetime

Jake has become a student-athlete at Mars Hill University, which is located in Mars Hill, North Carolina. He will spend the next four years studying for a lucrative degree and combining his university studies alongside playing for the men’s soccer team - nicknamed the Lions - and training in a full-time environment. His scholarship has been gained through the assistant of SMUSA Scholarships.

Jake has worked hard to gain this opportunity of a lifetime, both with his academics and on the football pitch.

SMUSA Scholarships have over 20 years of experience in the college game – as players, coaches and consultants. SMUSA have placed over 500 players over just short of a decade and also earned their clients $10m of scholarship money.

Ballymena-based Jake White, formerly of St. Louis Grammar School and Glentoran Football Club, is off to the USA to take up a prestigious football scholarship

Places in the SMUSA Network are available for students looking to enter the U.S. university system, for those wanting to head out in 2022, 2023 or 2024. Players wanting to start their once-in-a-lifetime journey should consider attending an upcoming Assessment Day - where they will get to meet the SMUSA staff, learn more about the scholarship route and also play in an 11v11 match - in locations including Belfast (Male Players) on Sunday, October 3. Any interested player should register on our website at www.smusa.co.uk/apply or contact SMUSA Scholarships at [email protected]

SMUSA Director Stephen Murray said of Jake: “Having watched Jake progress through Glentoran Football Club in the last two years, we always felt

he had all the attributes to be a top centre back when making the adjustment over to America.

“Having had many top players from his club go over on a soccer scholarship, we feel that Jake will settle in very well.

“Jake will be attending a top NCAA DII Program in North Carolina, where he will be expected to come in and make an immediate impact given his experience in the game.