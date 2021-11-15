Junior reporter needed to interview The Fureys

The Fureys, will be performing at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Saturday, January 6 and in advance of this showpiece event, we are giving one young person a unique opportunity to interview Eddie and George Furey from the band.

The interview will take place at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Monday, December 6.

Our junior reporter will have their showbiz interview scoop published across all of our Northern Ireland weekly newspapers.

The junior reporter will also receive three tickets to see The Fureys in concert at the Waterfront Hall on Saturday January 8 and will write a review of the concert for our readers to enjoy.

We are asking our readers to nominate a young person for this unique opportunity. Could your son, daughter, niece, nephew or grandchild fit the bill? Maybe you have a friend whose son or daughter would jump at this chance?

Our junior reporter will be aged approximately 11 - 18, with an interest in creative writing, English, media studies (or similar), and / or with an interest in journalism.

They will prepare their own interview questions for The Fureys and write up theirinterview for their very own published feature exclusive.

During their private audience with The Fureys, one of Ireland’s most famous music groups, our junior reporter will get the chance to uncover details of their amazing 40+ year career, get an insight into their world tours, the amazing venues they have played in, what it was like to perform for the US President, how ex-PrimeMinister, Tony Blair, became a huge fan and much more.

It will all be down to the questions our junior reporter asks!

All you have to do to nominate a young person to be our junior reporter and interview The Fureys is tell us the name of the young person you wish to nominate and their relationship to you by the closing date of 12 noon on Monday, November 22.

Email your entry by email to [email protected] marking ‘The Fureys’ in the subject line.

Please include your own name plus a contact phone number and email address where you can be reached.

Please submit one question which the young person would like to ask The Fureys.

All entries will be considered by a panel of judges and the reader who has submitted the most interesting question will win the competition and be notified by us by Monday, November 29.

A mutually suitable time for the interview at the Waterfront Hall on Monday, December 6 will be arranged.

For tickets to see The Fureys at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Saturday, January 8, visit www.waterfront.co.uk or phone 028 9033 4455.

Competition terms and conditions: Under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the Waterfront Hall on Monday, December 6 and any travel cost incurred will be at the accompanying adult’s expense.

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition.