Kelly family open garden for foodbank donations in memory of Aurelia

Extending sympathies to her family at the time of her passing, The Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, said: “Aurelia was much loved by her family and by the parish families in Connor diocese where she lived and served. She was a lady who made a wonderful contribution to the lives of those around her.”

Mrs Kelly had gathered donations for the Foodbank from neighbours and passers-by from her garden in the past and, in her memory, her husband Rev Trevor Kelly, curate of the Church of Ireland parish of Drummaul, Duneane & Ballyscullion, and their two children have decided to open their garden for donations in December.

In a post on social media, they stated: ‘As a family we want to ensure that the ministry of Aurelia Kelly continues to serve. Therefore in her memory we have opened our garden in 1 Galgorm Lodge to receive donations for food bank until 14th December. We would appreciate your support in helping us provide for this very worthwhile charity. Trevor, Andrew, Laura and Rebecca’.

The family of Aurelia Kelly have opened their garden in 1 Galgorm Lodge to receive donations for food bank until December 14

