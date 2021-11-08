Latest ‘Little Free Library opens at The People’s Park

Ballymena Primary School pupils pictured with their principal, Mrs Ritchie, and the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Matthew Armstrong.

Little Free Library is a worldwide phenomenon aimed at inspiring a love of reading, building communities, and sparking creativity by fostering neighbourhood book exchanges around the world.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Matthew Armstrong, said: “I am delighted to see another Little Free Library installed in the Borough at People’s Park.

“The idea is simple, a passerby can take a book to read or leave one for someone else to find.

“This library will hopefully play an essential role to residents by providing open access to books and encouraging a love of reading.

“This was an intergenerational project that involved the children at Ballymena Primary School and the residents of Andena Residential home who worked together to design this Little Library.

“This is the fifth such library in the borough.

“I look forward to more Little Library installations in the coming years which will allow more and more residents to enjoy this free facility,” he said.

Mrs Ritchie, Principal at Ballymena Primary School, said: “The pupils have loved being involved in this project and especially enjoyed taking part in the activities with the Andena Residential Home residents. The activities included storytelling and a design session with a local artist.

“We found the intergenerational project has provided great benefits to both young and old with a new connection developed between the school and the residential home.

“Research shows that intergenerational connections can lead to better mental health, increase in physical activity and higher degrees of life satisfaction.