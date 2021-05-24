‘Looking Back to Forward’ project launches

‘Looking Back to Look Forward: Mid and East Antrim 1921 - 2021’ is being being delivered by council. Funded by the Shared History Fund, a £1million fund which The National Lottery Heritage Fund is distributing on behalf of the NIO to mark the NI Centenary, the project will entail and exhibition and talks series, exploring life in Mid and East Antrim across the decades

against a timeline of key events in the history of Northern Ireland.

A community volunteer strand involving local groups will allow for their perspectives to be shared and an associated learning resource will be produced.

MEA Mayor Councillor Peter Johnston said: “We want to reach out to all our residents to learn together and celebrate our past to help inform our shared future.”

Chair of Council’s NI 100 Working Group, Councillor Cheryl Johnston, said: “The Looking Back to Look Forward project makes good use of Council’s museum collections to provide an important historical context as we mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland through our NI I00 Programme this year. Thanks to this grant, we will be able to share some untold stories about Northern Ireland’s history and provide an opportunity for our local communities to learn about life in Mid and East Antrim over the decades and how it has shaped who we are now.”