Lottery funds windfall for Ballymena groups

One of the groups funded - The Ballymena Sea Cadets is using a £3,700 grant to train two of their existing volunteers to drive their mini bus. This will ensure that the cadets can be taken to activities where they will learn teamwork, respect, loyalty, self-confidence, commitment, self-discipline, honesty and how to be the best version of themselves. The project will also buy four laptops to deliver training and can be loaned to young people when needed.

Glenravel & District Community & Residents Association supports people from the villages of Cargan, Martinstown and Newtowncrommelin. They are using a £9,999 grant to provide activities and events to help people reconnect, reduce isolation, and promote inclusiveness.

WayMaker Child Therapy, based in Kells, is using a £9,750 grant to provide play therapy and parenting support for children and families who are struggling with the effects of COVID-19. The project will cover Antrim, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Belfast, Coleraine, Larne, Newtownabbey and Portrush. Also receiving funding is Extern Northern Ireland, in partnership with Ballymena based Turning Point NI. They are using a £96,755 grant to set up and run an online counselling service for people in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust Area.

Ballymena groups awarded National Lottery funding to improve health and wellbeing

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “It’s great to see such a variety of vital projects being funded to help people as they recover from the pandemic. I’m looking forward to seeing how these projects improve communities and the lives of people from across Northern Ireland as people start to come together again to re-build and re-connect.”