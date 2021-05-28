Man charged with being keeper of dog which allegedly attacked a male

Daniel Sherwin (22), of Shanlieve in the town, faces six charges in relation to January this year.

On January 13 he is accused of assaulting a male occasioning him actual bodily harm and is also charged with assaulting the same male.

Regarding January 23, according to the charge sheet, he faces the dog-related charge and is also accused of assaulting the same male, occasioning him actual bodily harm, as well as assaulting the male.

editorial image

Sherwin is also accused of wounding another male with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on January 23.