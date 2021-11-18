Mayor presents In Bloom awards
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, has presented the Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Community Awards winners with their prizes.
The Mayor visited the winners in their front gardens and villages across the Borough. Prizes were also distributed to runners up by the parks team. He said: “I am delighted the Mid and East Antrim in Bloom Community Competitions continue to be so well supported by our citizens. We had entries from all across the Borough and the time and dedication of entrants is astonishing and a credit to all involved. Everyone who took part should be very proud of their achievements.”
Thirty-four individuals, businesses and groups were recognised this year including Tullagh Community Garden in Ballymena which won the Best Community Planting Scheme award, Regan Loughran from Ballymena and Oliver Rawle from Ahoghill who were awarded Young Volunteer of the Year. Full list of winners at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inbloom