M&EA groups celebrate ‘Brighter Days Ahead’
Groups in Ballymena and across Mid and East Antrim are celebrating the peace building and cultural diversity efforts of young people and the challenges they face with a creative programme of cross-community and multicultural events as part of Good Relations Week 2021.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey said: “We’re proud to be supporting Good Relations Week for yet another year. We hope this week of events will inspire new ideas and promote respect and understanding in our future generations. Armed with these skills and knowledge, there is no stopping our young people. Good Relations Week is an excellent opportunity to celebrate all aspects of our culture and heritage, promote cultural diversity and work together to address sectarianism and racism. It’s also important for many young people who have faced isolation this past year, to reconnect and learn from their peers to foster a future that is truly beneficial to them and their local communities.”
Co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council (CRC), Good Relations Week (www.goodrelationsweek.com) runs from Monday to Sunday, September 20-26, with a mix of arts, history, music, sport and culture-based events from a diverse range of organisations. Events include workshops, lectures, feature talks, podcasts, film, music and dance performances, storytelling and exhibitions.
The theme for Good Relations Week 2021 is ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ which celebrates the efforts of young people in their everyday lives to break down barriers, unite communities and act as a catalyst for peace building and cultural diversity in our society. It will explore how society can better meet the needs of young people and explore the issues affecting their culturally diverse lives today.