MEABC wins a top award in NI environmental survey

The results of the 2021 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey, organised by responsible business network Business in the Community, were announced during a recent online event, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council was recognised with the Platinum Award.

The benchmarking survey scores organisations on the measures they take to improve their environmental impacts, and 113 entrants from a range of sectors including local authorities were assessed.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said that the award recognises the hard work and dedication of council officers and successful local business partnerships.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey and Elaine Smith, Council Climate and Sustainability Manager.

“I’m delighted that Council have excelled in this important Environmental Benchmarking Survey, to achieve its highest Platinum Award level”, he said.

“This reflects the hard work and dedication undertaken not only by our council officers, but through effective working partnerships with local businesses in the borough, to make sustainable practices front and central in all our activities.”

Sponsored by Moy Park and supported by Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey scores, recognises and rewards organisations that are going above and beyond their legal environmental requirements.

Managing Director of Business in the Community, Kieran Harding, said: “The survey is an important comparison tool and a way for organisations to not only be recognised for their environmentally sustainable efforts, but also to identify areas where they can improve.

“It serves to highlight key environmental areas they need to be thinking about for the future. Stakeholders, suppliers and the general public are seeking reassurance from businesses that they’re doing all they can for the benefit of the environment and participating in the survey can provide evidence of their commitment to a greener future.

“I want to congratulate and thank all companies that have stepped forward to take part in the Survey and report on their environmental practices,” said Mr Harding.