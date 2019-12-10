Minister to give inspirational talk after cancer diagnosis

A Presbyterian Minister who received an incurable cancer diagnosis two years ago is coming to Ballyclare at 7.30pm on Thursday, December 12 to speak about his journey and how he has found hope.

Rev Adrian Adger, who previously served as Assistant Minister at Ballyclare Presbyterian Church, will be sharing his story at The Secret Place bookshop on the Rashee Road.

Adrian underwent a scan and received the diagnosis in November 2017.

Rev Adger said: “In the midst of struggle and brokenness, I have found hope, peace and joy through the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Adrian, who is presently the minister in Clough and Seaforde Presbyterian churches, has penned a book, ‘Facing cancer standing tall.’ It will be available, priced at £5, at the Ballyclare event.

His new CD, ‘Facing cancer- my journey to finding joy in word and song’ will also be available.

The resources can be purchased at faith mission bookshops across the province. Everyone is welcome.