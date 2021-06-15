Moore Concrete staff walk the walk for Air Ambulance NI

However, as the management and staff at Moore Concrete recently found out – it’s an effort worth making if the end result is a whopping charitable donation for Air Ambulance NI

Throughout March Moore Concrete took on the mammoth challenge to walk from Ballymena to California (8258km) to raise money for the Air Ambulance NI.

Wilbert Moore, Moore Concrete MD said: “Our aim was to motivate employees to keep active, stay connected, have fun and of course raise money for a great cause. “We made it to California having walked an impressive 12,752,757 steps equating to 8500km. We choose the Air Ambulance because of the live saving work they do. They even rescued a member of our agricultural sales team, Pat Halliday, back in 2012.

Moore Concrete managing director Wilbert Moore presents a cheque for £1448.80 to Kerry Anderson; Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance Northern Ireland