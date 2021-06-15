Multimillion pound programme wraps up in Mid & East Antrim

Outgoing Mayor Cllr Peter Johnston visited a number of the projects on a tour across the borough: “I’ve been blown away by the sheer amount of wide ranging projects that have been delivered. From small community gardens to new play areas and even the provision of a sports pavilion. All of the projects provide huge benefits to our local communities and feedback has been tremendous. We want to thank all those involved for their hard work to get here, from community groups, the MEA LAG, contractors and of course The Executive. These projects are just one example of how the Rural Development Programme is working to leave a lasting legacy within our rural areas. This scheme will no doubt serve the local community well for many years to come and I look forward to seeing all the projects and spaces being put to good use.”