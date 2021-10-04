New BBC1-NI programme to feature local designer

A Stitch Through Time, will begin airing on Wednesday (October 6) at 7.30pm and is part of the new BBC-NI autumn line-up.

Thomas Irwin, 21, is a Textile Art, Design and Fashion graduate from Ulster University who specialises in sustainable fashion for men.

The programme, hosted by Claire McCollum, is made by DoubleBand Films with funding from the Northern Ireland Screen Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund.

The new show sees four up-and-coming fashion designers from around the province go head-to-head each week to see whose creations best represent the heritage and influence of the Ulster-Scots pioneers that helped shape the global textiles industry.

The four will compete to complete technical and design-led challenges inspired by Ulster’s rich textiles heritage.

Host Claire McCollum is joined by textile historian Bruce Clark, who is a descendent of one of Ulster’s great linen families, to reveal the stories behind the design challenges.