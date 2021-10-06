New lease of life for Martinstown play area

Commenting via social media, Councillor Adger said: “In response to a plea from young people in Martinstown about the lack of facilities in the village I took the matter up with officers and I am pleased with their reply.”

She stated that council Officers have had a number of site meetings and identified repairs that could be carried out in the short term which could allow the partial reopening of the play area and that these works have finally been completed with material sourced locally.

The DUP Braid representative on Mid & East Antrim Council pointed out that the Martinstown play area suffered a flooding incident in late 2019, which resulted in faecal contamination of the play park area and required it to be closed for the safety of the public. Northern Ireland Water have since completed remedial works which, she said, should now prevent any further contamination of the play area during severe flooding incidents.

Cllr Adger at Martinstown Play area with local young people and Marian Maguire (Glenravel & District Community and Residents Association)

Cllr Adger stated: “I want to thank the young people and youth leaders for their help and patience. To the Council and officers, a big thank-you for your understanding and co-operation. Lastly, the workers who carried out the work - they have done a marvellous job. On behalf of the young people I say to one and all, ‘thank-you’.

“Together we got it sorted”.

She also pointed out that a number of interim measures were identified following a recent site review by Council staff and works have been completed to pave the way for partial re-opening of the play area. Work undertaken includes replacement of swing seats and chains, replacement of a rocker, removal of a log-style climbing frame and spinner, installation of a new section of fencing, levelling of the ground and the washing of play equipment.

New look for Martinstown play area