New president installed at Carrickfergus Rotary

Carrickfergus Rotarians have welcomed Hilary McGavock as their new club president.

Out going office holder Colin de Fleury thanked colleagues for their support during his year and congratulated them on their achievements in service to the community.

Carrickfergus Rotary president Hilary McGavock with honorary Rotarians and former presidents Rickie Erskine (1997-98), Rodney Lurring (1990-91) and Trevor Monteith (1988-89).

He expressed his delight in installing Hilary as his successor and wished her well in her new role.

Hilary is a native of Ballymena, now living in the Carrickfergus area and is a former medical practice manager. She is married to Jim and they have a son and a daughter.

Apart from her involvement with Rotary, she is a governor of a local primary school, a member of the board of Carrickfergus Contact Centre and helps to run Joymount Prospects.

In assuming the presidency, Hilary paid a warm tribute to Colin and said how much she was looking forward to leading the club through this new Rotary year.

President Hilary McGavock with president elect Brenda Houston.

One of her first duties was to congratulate Rotarian Margaret Kerr on winning the club’s James Adams Attendance Trophy for the 2018-19 Rotary Year.

Meanwhile, at the start of the new Rotary Year, the club was delighted to welcome three honorary members and former presidents, Trevor Monteith (1988-89), Rodney Lurring (1990-91) and Rickie Erskine (1997-98).