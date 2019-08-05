New village clock rings in change for Ahoghill

The traditional chimes of Big Ben will now ring through Ahoghill following the installation of a new village clock.

The £90,000 project, which included the new clock and enhancements to the Diamond area, is part of a renewal scheme for the Co Antrim village.

Standing at four metres tall the four sided pillar clock takes pride of place in the heart of the village.

Mounted on a steel column and sitting on a granite raised plinth it is a real focal point for visitors and locals.

The clock comes complete with Westminster chimes which will ring through the village signalling the top of the hour.

James Perry from Ahoghill Traders Association said the redesign of the central Diamond and the installation of the new clock will hopefully bring a new lease of life to the village.

“We’re delighted with the design and its place in the very heart of the village,” he said.

“This focal point of the village will be enjoyed by locals and visitors for many years to come.

“The local council has worked closely with the Traders’ Association in the re-design of the area.

“It is hoped that this important initiative will encourage further commercial development in the centre of the village.

“This new feature compliments the other environmental features which the Ahoghill in Bloom volunteers have put in place.

“The village has enjoyed considerable success in both Ulster in Bloom and Britain in Bloom in recent years and this new feature further enhances the local environment.”

The new look Diamond area includes new seating, paving, planting and ornamental railings.

It is hoped this will prove popular with both visitors and locals as a meeting space and be a valuable asset to the community.

TUV Alderman Stewart McDonald said: “The new clock is a great addition to the centre of the village.

“Credit must got to the dedicated community workers who have kept the village tidy and are always looking for ways to improve and enhance the area.

“It is a job well done and a real boost for the village of Ahoghill.

The rejuvenation work is part of over £1.27 million being invested in 17 villages across Mid and East Antrim under the Village Renewal Programme.

The programme is funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and DAERA with support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

In a post of Facebook, charity Coaching for Christ – which is based at the Diamond – welcomed the arrival of the new clock and hoped it would be a focal point for locals and visitors alike.

It added: “The village of Ahoghill has undergone significant change in the centre, known as The Diamond. The clock stands tall with four faces for all to see and the Westminster chimes can be heard every 15 minutes and strikes every hour.

“I pray that the village clock will cause people to sit and ponder and as they reflect on time and their lives, they take time to consider God and all His grace and blessings in their lives.”