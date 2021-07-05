Opportunity to improve e-charging infrastructure

Committee Members have agreed that Mid & East Antrim Council will become an Associate Partner of the FASTER project, which is an European Union funded, cross border, project involving Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The involvement of Council in this project would assist in identifying key strategic locations, within Mid and East Antrim Borough, to be considered for fast charge points.

The charging points, when installed, would be 50Kw and achieve 80 per cent charge in 20 minutes.

Councillors on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Direct Services Committee have welcomed an opportunity to pursue improvements to the availability of high quality electric car charging points across the Borough.

Braid DUP Councillor Beth Adger MBE welcomed the initiative.

Cr Adger said she would be fully supportive of providing more electric charging points within the Borough.

“I am very pleased to hear that Council are being asked to look into how we can increase the number of electric charging points in Mid and East Antrim Borough.

“Improving the health and wellbeing of all our community and protecting our environment for future generations are key aspects of the Council’s Corporate Plan, and facilitating those who wish to use more sustainable forms of transport is an important part of fulfilling those aims,” she said.

Councillor Andrew Wilson said: “There is a growing demand for renewable and sustainable energy sources across Northern Ireland, and it is great to have an opportunity to provide more charging points for those who choose to drive electric and hybrid vehicles.