Peace programme wraps up in Mid and East Antrim

Speaking at an event at The Braid in Ballymena and a local school, Elvira Mujkanovic encouraged young people to turn away from prejudice and embrace tolerance, inclusion and diversity.

The pioneering Conflict Transformation & Srebrenica Programme was launched in July 2019, as part of the PEACE IV Programme, funded by the Special EU Programmes Body. It has taken a group of young people from across the borough on a journey to explore past conflicts to promote a peaceful future.

The programme was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council were the first local authority to support such a project.

Elvira Mujkanovic, Jr Minister Gary Middleton and Mayor of MEA Cllr William McCaughey

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey said: “I am proud that three years ago we were the first local authority in Northern Ireland to support this life changing youth programme. It’s important to not only reflect on the worst atrocity on European soil since the Second World War, but use it to inspire future generations that peace after conflict is possible.

“In Northern Ireland, we know what happens when prejudice and hatred is left unchecked. We must always be ready to challenge and confront racism and sectarianism at all times. That is why this programme is so important, encouraging new leaders to challenge old hatreds and to learn from elsewhere.

“I wish to express my thanks to Remembering Srebrenica and the teams in Northern Ireland and Birmingham for the dedication and hard work which has made the Conflict Transformation & Srebrenica Programme the success that it is. What a way to wrap up an amazing PEACE IV programme.”

Elvira Mujkanovic said: “I am delighted to help close this programme, and give these young leaders a reminder that whatever happened in the past, the future – their future and ours – is in their hands to support a peace built on tolerance and respect; a peace that doesn’t just support diversity but embraces and protects diversity as a cornerstone of the future.”

Junior Minister Gary Middleton attended the event at The Braid, he said: “I commend all those involved in delivering and participating in the Programme.