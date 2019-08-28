Police concerned for well-being of missing Steven Richmond

Police have posted a message on PSNI Facebook revealing their concern for Steven Richmond.

A post on PSNI Ballymena Facebook says: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the well-being of Steven Richmond, who has been missing from the Ballymena area since 10am on Tuesday 27th August.

"He may be wearing a tracksuit, red trainers and is likely to be using crutches and carrying a black backpack."

Anyone who has seen Steven or has any information as about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number CC2210 of 27/8/19.