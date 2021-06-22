Police issue appeal to trace man last seen near Holywell Hospital
Police in Antrim are concerned for the current whereabouts of missing person, Caolam Diver.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Caolam is described as being 5ft 8 in height, medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a blue t-shirt.
“Caolam was last seen in the vicinity of Steeple Road in Antrim close to Holywell Hospital at approximately 9.45pm on Monday, June 21.
“Caolam would have links to the Antrim, Newtownabbey, Ballymena and Belfast areas.
“If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact police in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 2381 21/06/2021.”
----
--
