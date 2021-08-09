Pop-up play session in town centre

One was held in Ballymena town centre in July and another will be held in the town at Wellington Court on Tuesday, August 17, from 11am-12.30pm.

Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “As part of the town centre action plan to drive footfall and to repurpose our Town Centres, six free pop-up play sessions have been organised to take place across the Borough.”

Numbers will be limited in line with current government guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants and parents or guardians will be responsible for the supervision of their children and ensuring appropriate sanitisation procedures are followed.

Pop-up play sessions taking place across Mid and East Antrim Pictured with the children is Denise McVeigh Play Development Officer MEABC, Laura Mc Allister Playboard NI,Aiveen Kavanagh Playboard NI, Mayor Cllr William McCaughey and Tracey Campbell MEABC.