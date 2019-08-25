Praise for green-fingered gardeners in Larne, Carrick and Ballymena

The results of the Mid and East Antrim ‘In Bloom’ Community Competition have been announced.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: "Councils ‘In Bloom’ competition encourages everyone in the borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.

Best kept front container garden was awarded to Bertie Mark from Gracehill.

“I have been really impressed with the quality of entrants to the competition this year from all across the borough. It has been an opportunity for me to see the variety of horticultural talent we have here. Well done everyone and please keep up the great work.”

Winners and runners-up will be invited to an awards ceremony in October.

Cllr Morrow added: “I would also like to remind everyone that the deadline for the very popular Tallest Sunflower entries is September 1. The Painting, Poetry, and the Best School Gardening Project Competitions remain open until September 30.”

Competition winners and runners-up are as follows:

Damien McAllister from Portglenone, winner of the Gardening for Wildlife Category.

Best Kept Front Garden:

Winner: Frances and Jack Wilson, Glenarm; runner-up: Anderson Weir, Gracehill; runner-up: Elizabeth Holmes, Cullybackey.

Best Kept Front Container Garden:

Winner: Bertie Mark, Gracehill; runner-up: Philomena Corey, Carrickfergus; runner-up: Brice Rea, Larne; runner-up: Isobel McCormick, Islandmagee.

Frances and Jack Wilson, Glenarm winners of the Best Kept Front Garden Category.

Best Allotment Garden:

Winner: Alan Rice, Larne Allotment Gardens; runner-up: Michael Tuke, Eden Allotment Gardens; runner-up: Patricia Beattie, Greenisland Allotment Gardens.

Best Community Planting Scheme:

Winner: Ballymena Base Garden; runner-u p: Islandmagee Community Garden; runner-up: Charles Sheils Community, Carrickfergus.

Best commercial premises was awarded to The Bank House, Whitehead.

Best Commercial Premises:

Winner: The Bank House, Whitehead; runner-up: Willow Beauty, Ballymena; runner-up: Hairtopia, Whitehead.

Gardening for Wildlife Award:

Winner: Damien McAllister, Portglenone; runner-up: Yvonne Milliken, Ballymena; runner up: Brian Pollard, Whitehead.