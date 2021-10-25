Prestigious International award for Rotary Club

Members were delighted to receive the news recently that the Club had been awarded the Rotary Citation for 2020-21.

The Citation is the highest international award a Rotary Club can achieve.

The Ballymena Club is part of Rotary International, a worldwide humanitarian organisation of 1.2 million members in 35,000 clubs across more than 200 countries.

Rotary Club of Ballymena has been awarded the Rotary Citation for 2020-21. The Citation is the highest international award a Rotary Club can achieve.

At the end of the 2020-21 Rotary year, Citations were awarded to six Clubs in Ireland, five of which are located in the Republic of Ireland, making Ballymena the only Rotary Club in Northern Ireland to receive the award.

The Citation is regarded as a “road map” for Clubs. At the beginning of each Rotary year, the Rotary International President outlines his/her vision – including the Presidential theme – for all Clubs across the world. Activities and goals are then formulated to support that theme. These relate to membership, community projects, contribution to The Rotary Foundation/Polio eradication, youth activities and building awareness of Rotary in the community. The Citation is awarded to Rotary Clubs which achieve more than half of these goals.

Commenting on the award, Past President for 2020-21, Lynda Bell, said: “I am extremely proud that we have been given this international award, particularly at the end of a very challenging year.

“I believe that the pandemic has shown all of us just how resourceful we can be. In common with all organisations, Rotary was unable to engage in its normal types of fundraising events. Yet, we were conscious that our local charities needed our support more than ever. The Club, therefore, had to adapt to new ways of doing things, including online giving and a series of virtual and other events. These included a Virtual Marathon Challenge, Fireside Quiz for Polio, Sponsored Walking Challenge, Virtual Christmas Tree of Memories, Virtual Wine Tasting and Virtual Quiz.”

Indeed, some new projects were introduced because of the pandemic, including volunteering at the local Covid Vaccination centre and filling/distributing planters of flowers to 10 local care homes.

With limited access to library services (and the closure of bookshops and charity shops) during lockdown, over 400 books were donated to the local Foodbank. In addition, the introduction of the online Young Writer Competition for schools replaced the Youth Leadership interviews which had to be cancelled, owing to Covid restrictions. Face-to-face meetings were replaced by Zoom for the entire year and guest speaker evenings continued by Zoom.

The Club also welcomed five new members by Zoom.