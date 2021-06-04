Progress on Skate Park ramping up - Adger

The idea for a designed skate park was first mooted back in 2006 - prompting a petition of support signed by more than 2000 people - and Councillor Adger has been behind it all the way since.

In a statement issued to The Ballymena Times, she welcomed progress in a campaign to develop a designated Ballymena Skate Park.

It is understood more details about the plans for facilities aimed at older children and teenagers are due to be made public in coming weeks and that proposals include a skate park and meeting area for these age groups within the People’s Park.

Ballymena Councillor Beth Adger

Councillor Adger, who has been constant in her support of the campaign for a skate park for some 15 years, described the progress as ‘extremely welcome’.

She stated: “I am delighted that we are beginning to see some positive movement on this project, as I know how passionate those behind the campaign are about creating a safe and inclusive space for teenagers in Ballymena.

“This has been a long road to get to this stage, but it is extremely welcome news for Ballymena,” said Councillor Adger.

“The People’s Park is one of the most popular and picturesque public spaces in the Mid and East Antrim Borough, and Council has done so much great work in improving play facilities for children of all abilities in recent times.