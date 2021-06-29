Property revamp pilot grant scheme - final call

The deadline for applications Applications to the Town Centre Property Repurposing Pilot Grant Scheme, managed by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in collaboration with the Department for Communities (DfC) is Wednesday, June 30 at 4pm.

There has already been significant interest in the grant, which focuses on supporting businesses across the three main town centres of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne but there is still time to submit your application to avail of funding up to a maximum of £30,000 per project.

The funding is through the DfC Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme, in addition to investment from Council. In order to apply, total costs must be in excess of £10,000, with applicants contributing at least 50% match funding towards the project. Whilst there is no maximum total project cost, the scheme will provide funding up to the maximum of £30,000 per project.

The funding will support the repurposing of vacant properties for future uses including retail, hospitality, health and fitness, residential accommodation and professional services.