Remembrance services across Mid and East Antrim

Events are taking place this weekend across Mid and East Antrim to commemorate those who lost their lives in both World Wars and other conflicts.

Remembrance services are being held in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, with poignant ceremonies in Whitehead, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, Kells and Connor, and Cullybackey too.

Poppy wreaths will be laid on behalf of council at each of the locations.

First citizen, Councillor Maureen Morrow said: “It is my honour as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim to take part in Remembrance services for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

“I would like to welcome families who will go to the Remembrance services across our borough, and pay tribute to the fallen. This is an emotional time for many and our thoughts are with them. The sacrifices made for us all must never be forgotten.”

Remembrance Sunday events will take place on 10 November as follows:

Ballymena: The Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell, will join elected members at the Memorial Park, following a parade from the Services Club, where a service will take place from 10.50am;

Carrickfergus: A service will take place at the town’s war memorial from 10.45am;

Larne: A service will take place at the war memorial from 10.45am to dedicate the new memorial

Cullybackey: A parade will leave from the Reformed Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm and proceed to the war memorial for a 3pm service;

Whitehead: A service will take place at the war memorial from 10.45am, including a dedication of the new memorial;

Glynn: A parade will leave Glenvale Park at 2.45pm for a service at the war memorial;

Broughshane: A service will take place at the war memorial from 11am, following a parade from the village’s community centre;

Kells and Connor: A parade will leave the community centre at 10.15am ahead of a service at the Remembrance Garden;

(Friday, November 8) Ballycarry: A service and wreath laying will take place the village war memorial from 7pm. This will be followed by refreshments in Ballycarry Community Centre.

The Mayor added: “I encourage everyone to get involved and show their support and respect for our servicemen and women by backing the Poppy Appeal.

“Money raised is used to provide financial, emotional and social support to the millions of those who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces, and their families.

“I thank all those who volunteer their time to the fundraising campaign locally.”