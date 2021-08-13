Road Closures - Improvement scheme for Kells Roads

The scheme will be completed in two stages and extends approximately 1.5 kilometres from the junction of Ferniskey Road/Main Street south along Steeple Road.

It is expected to be completed by Friday, October 8.

Minister Mallon: “I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Ballymena area. This scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to introduce the following full road closures:

Phase 1 - Steeple Road from Ferniskey Road junction for approximately 1.5km southwards. From Monday, August 23 until Monday, September 13 (Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm). During these times a diversion will be in operation via Ferniskey Road, A26 Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena Road, Stiles Way and Steeple Road (and vice-versa)

Phase 2 – Ferniskey Road from Main Street to Steeple Road junction. From Monday, September 13, until Wednesday, September 29 (Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm). During these times a diversion will be in operation via Greenfield Road, Woodgreen Road, A26 Lisnevenagh Road and Ferniskey Road (vice-versa)

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.