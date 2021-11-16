‘Scenes from the Street’ to light up town landmarks

The first projection will take place in Ballymena on Thursday at the gap site on Wellington Street from 5.30pm until 8.30pm

Using the theme of Home, members of the Ballymena, Carrickfergus, and Larne communities were asked to express what their town meant to them. Participants were invited to take part in zoom recordings with c21 Theatre Company personnel, including sound and video designers. This resulted in the video content, with sound, which will be projected, onto the buildings.

The installations will be featured in all three towns to coincide with the 2021 Christmas lights switch on. The first projection will take place in Ballymena this Thursday, followed by Larne on Friday at the gap site on the corner of Main Street and Quay Street from 5.30pm until 8.30pm on and finally in Carrickfergus on Saturday between the Civic Centre and the Town Hall from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.

Scenes from the Street which was due to happen before Lockdown at the start of 2020, is a collaboration funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Future Screens NI, Digital Catapult NI, and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. c21 Theatre Company also worked with Wildbird Media and its director Graeme Roger as the lead designer. The project was sponsored by Doyle Shipping Group, Belfast.

Looking forward to the roll out of the project c21 Artistic Director, Stephen Kelly, said: “We started talking about this project in August 2019 when we were awarded seed funding through the Creative Industries Seed Fund by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to develop our ideas. When Covid-19 hit we had to change our original plan. We decided to adapt and reach out to potential partners like Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. We were delighted when the Council agreed to come on board. Although all the recordings were carried out via Zoom during Lockdown, we feel we have created something very special

with all the communities involved. It was clear people just wanted to interact again, and this really comes across on the videos. We hope people enjoy the Scenes from the Streets installation, and enjoy hearing and seeing people they might recognise talking about what

the town means to them.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted that Council has been able to support this exciting project in conjunction with c21 Theatre Company and other partners. It is fitting that the stories and experiences of those who took part in the project will be shown to the public at the Christmas lights switch-on events in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus, after what has been a difficult period for everyone over the last two years. Well done to the artists and participants on bringing the stories and experiences of our borough to life.”