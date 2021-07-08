Seven students set to learn the tricks of the Bar Industry trade

A total of seven individuals will get the opportunity to learn about basic bartending, the art of mixology, sales techniques, finance training and personal development, thanks to a £260,000 investment that will be awarded to the Hospitality School over the next three years by The Gallaher Trust.

Delivered in partnership with Northern Regional College (NRC), and backed by City & Guilds, the course will be delivered over six weeks and upon completion, graduates will be guaranteed employment at one of three top local hotels: Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, Tullyglass House Hotel, or the Adair Arms Hotel.

Launched this year, the Northern Ireland Hospitality School represents a major jobs boost for the area with an estimated 72 jobs becoming available over the next three years and a combined investment exceeding £1.3 million into the local employment market.

The first intake of students for the Level Two course in Professional Bartending (Cocktails) of the Northern Ireland Hospitality School. Pictured (LtoR) Ashlyne Duffy, Leon Bracewell, Ahi Ebeid, Matthew Brown, Joel Johnston, Holly Simms during their training at McKendry’s Bar, Galgorm Resort and Spa.

“I am delighted to see the new cohort starting at the Northern Ireland Hospitality School where they will learn all the skills they need to, to carve out a successful career in the hospitality sector,” said Pat McCallion, Board Member of The Gallaher Trust.

“The Gallaher Trust’s main mission is to support the Ballymena area in terms of job creation, skills development and supporting those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“I’m proud to say that the establishment of the Northern Ireland Hospitality School will serve to create jobs, approximately 72 over the next three years, and to develop the skills of adults who wish to work within the sector.

“I would like to wish the students the very best of luck as they embark upon the course and their future employment in the Northern Ireland hospitality industry,” said Pat.

Ashley Douglas, Northern Regional College lecturer added: “This course has no entry requirements; all we ask is that individuals demonstrate a passion for the industry and a drive to deliver a memorable experience for guests.